… And Intermediates Businesses

Ardian, a private investment firm, is backing a management buyout of two businesses from DPx Holdings. One is an exclusive synthesis unit that produces custom intermediates for agriculture and other industries; the other makes maleic anhydride derivatives. Based in Linz, Austria, the businesses have combined annual sales of about $220 million. Ardian has owned or owns chemical operations including CABB, Eliokem, Novacap, and Italmatch Chemicals.
