New Firm Mereo Gets Novartis Compounds

Mereo BioPharma has been formed to acquire three clinical-stage compounds from Novartis. London-based Mereo simultaneously raised $119 million from investors, including Novartis, and acquired BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody for brittle bone syndrome; BCT-197, a small-molecule drug for lung disease; and BGS-649, a small molecule for obese men with abnormal testosterone levels. Mereo says it formed “to take advantage of the global pharmaceutical industry’s drive for creative ways to progress their clinical development pipelines.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter