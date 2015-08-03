Senate Panel Approves Open Access Plan

A Senate committee has unanimously passed a bill that would require open access within a year for most federally funded research. The Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs Committee last week approved the proposed Fair Access to Science & Technology Research Act (S. 779). Under the bill, all agencies that fund more than $100 million a year in research would be required to make related articles publicly available within 12 months of publication. That matches NIH’s long-standing requirement for open access and a 2013 Office of Science & Technology Policy directive. However, those policies could be overturned by future administrations unless Congress codifies these policies into law. The bill’s passage “will ensure a stable path for greater innovation and economic growth by opening up access to publicly funded research regardless of the position of any given administration,” says Heather Joseph, executive director of the Scholarly Publishing & Academic Resources Coalition, an open access advocacy group. The measure now goes to the full Senate for a vote, which has not yet been scheduled.
