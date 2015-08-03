Graduate school can be extremely stressful. In a video (available at http://cenm.ag/gradstress), C&EN talks with grad students, postdocs, and chemistry professors about ways to cope with that stress.
If you have tips to share on how to overcome grad school stress or photos of your best tool for stress relief, please share them at http://cenm.ag/gradstress. Your stories and photos could be part of a story in C&EN in September.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
