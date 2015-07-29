Advertisement

Environment

Candidates Named For American Chemical Society Fall Election

Vote: ACS president-elect, directors-at-large, and District I and V directors will be decided

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 31
Candidates for American Chemical Society 2016 president-elect and four additional openings on the ACS Board of Directors have been announced for the society’s fall election. The new president-elect will serve in ACS’s three-year presidential succession, and those elected to director seats will serve three-year terms starting in 2016.

The candidates for president-elect are G. Bryan Balazs, an associate program leader at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in Livermore, Calif., and Allison A. Campbell, an associate laboratory director at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, in Richland, Wash.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Allison Campbell
Campbell
Allison A. Campbell, associate laboratory director of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory.
Credit: Courtesy of Allison Campbell
Campbell
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Balazs
Balazs
G. Bryan Balazs, an associate program leader at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Balazs
Balazs

Competing for a term as District I director are incumbent Thomas R. Gilbert, associate professor, College of Science, Northeastern University, in Boston, and Laura E. Pence, professor of chemistry, University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Conn.

Director of District V candidates are incumbent John E. Adams, Curators’ Teaching Professor, University of Missouri, in Columbia, and Kenneth P. Fivizzani, who is retired from Nalco, in Naperville, Ill.

Councilors will elect two directors-at-large this fall. The candidates are Lee H. Latimer, head of chemistry at NeurOp Inc., in Oakland, Calif.; Willem R. Leenstra, associate professor of chemistry, University of Vermont, Burlington; incumbent Ingrid Montes, professor of chemistry, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, in San Juan; Mary Jo Ondrechen, professor of chemistry and chemical biology, Northeastern University; and Thomas W. Smith, professor of chemistry and microsystems engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York.

Details about the candidates can be viewed at http://goo.gl/QIlHXU. Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 14 issue of C&EN, which is published by ACS.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed on Oct. 2, voting will remain open until Oct. 30, and results will be announced shortly thereafter. ACS members will have the option to vote via Internet or paper ballot.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

