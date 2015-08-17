Axiall May Divest Building Products

Vinyls and chlor-alkali maker Axiall is reviewing “strategic options” for its building products business, including a possible sale. The business makes polyvinyl chloride-based construction products such as siding, windows, doors, and pipe. It generated about $880 million in sales in 2014, 20% of Axiall’s total. The firm’s predecessor, Georgia Gulf, acquired the business in 2006 via its $1.6 billion purchase of Royal Group Technologies. The timing of the acquisition, on the eve of the housing crisis, was poor and nearly drove Georgia Gulf into bankruptcy. Axiall earlier said it intends to divest its aromatic chemicals business.
