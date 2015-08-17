How The Internet Changed Chemistry

August 17, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 32
C&EN reporters and outside contributors explore the impact of taking the central science online
Needs of the semiconductor industry are driving development of material-removal method with atomic-level precision
Start-up firms are translating therapies and science from the human health field to companion animals
Tailored ALD precursors form atomically thin layers of metals, dielectrics, and other compounds
The former Bayer business has shifted its weight in pharmaceutical chemicals
Officials seek to manage expectations that new accord will avert catastrophic change
Three-hour series, “The Mystery of Matter,” tells the tales of seven scientists with dramatic reenactments