How The Internet Changed Chemistry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 17, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 32

C&EN reporters and outside contributors explore the impact of taking the central science online

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 32
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

How The Internet Changed Chemistry

C&EN reporters and outside contributors explore the impact of taking the central science online

Laying The Groundwork For Atomic Layer Etching

Needs of the semiconductor industry are driving development of material-removal method with atomic-level precision

Pets Are Biotechs’ New Best Friends

Start-up firms are translating therapies and science from the human health field to companion animals

  • Materials

    New Reagents For Atomic Layer Deposition

    Tailored ALD precursors form atomically thin layers of metals, dielectrics, and other compounds

  • Business

    Custom Chemical Maker Saltigo Adjusts Its Stance

    The former Bayer business has shifted its weight in pharmaceutical chemicals

  • Environment

    Pressure Intensifies On Climate Negotiators Ahead Of Paris Talks

    Officials seek to manage expectations that new accord will avert catastrophic change

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

Elemental Drama

Three-hour series, “The Mystery of Matter,” tells the tales of seven scientists with dramatic reenactments

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Espresso Maker Extractions, Chewable Cocktails

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT