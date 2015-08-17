BioAmber Opens Its Succinic Acid Plant

BioAmber has opened a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year biobased succinic acid facility in Sarnia, Ontario. The $141.5 million plant, a joint project with Mitsui & Co., produces the intermediate chemical from corn dextrose via fermentation. The company says it will sell succinic acid into markets including plastics, paints, artificial leather, food ingredients, and personal care. It claims to have customer commitments for the plant’s entire output.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter