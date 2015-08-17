Editas Attracts Major Investors

Editas Medicine, a genome-editing therapeutics firm founded in 2013 around CRISPR/Cas9 technology, raised $120 million in a series B financing round. The funding came from investors that launched the firm with a $43 million series A round plus new investors led by Boris Nikolic, managing director of bng0, which was formed to invest exclusively in Editas. Nikolic, who until recently was chief adviser for science and technology at initiatives linked to Bill Gates, will join the Editas board of directors.
