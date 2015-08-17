Evotec Signs Two Deals With Sanofi

The German contract research firm Evotec has formed two drug discovery agreements with Sanofi. In the first, Evotec and Apeiron Biologics are joining with Sanofi to develop small-molecule-based cancer immunotherapies. Evotec and Apeiron will get undisclosed research payments and could reap milestone payments of more than $200 million. In the second, Evotec and Sanofi will combine their know-how in human β cells to identify β-cell-active small molecules and biologics that could treat diabetes. Evotec will get $3 million up front plus milestones.
