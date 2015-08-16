How Will The Internet Change Chemistry In The Next 10 Years?

“Journals are going to start requiring researchers to upload electronic copies of their data because it is easy and will combat misconduct and because Congress will require that data be made available to the public if the work is federally funded.”—Paul Bracher
“I’m optimistic that the Internet will help to improve the public’s understanding and appreciation of chemistry.”—Neil Garg
“Currently, ‘big data’ and machine learning of the type demonstrated by IBM’s Watson and Apple’s Siri are transforming our ability to look at really large and complex data sets. The next revolution in theoretical chemistry will leverage these technologies to aid in materials and drug discovery.”—Alán Aspuru-Guzik
“In the next 10 years, I look forward to how the Internet of Things (whatever that proves to be) will affect chemistry in the laboratory and the plant. I could easily imagine probes that would actively monitor reaction progress, contacting scientists when anomalies occur and making automatic notes in mobile-accessible electronic notebooks.”—Chemjobber
