Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

How Will The Internet Change Chemistry In The Next 10 Years?

Our outside contributors gazed into their crystal flasks and made predictions

August 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Illustration of a flask.
Credit: Shutterstock

“I’m waiting for departmental seminars to start live streaming, not just the talk, but the conversations with faculty and students. I imagine it building stronger networks for faculty and students at small colleges.”—Michelle Francl

“Journals are going to start requiring researchers to upload electronic copies of their data because it is easy and will combat misconduct and because Congress will require that data be made available to the public if the work is federally funded.”—Paul Bracher

“The whole print model of journals with ‘issues’ and ‘volumes’ will vanish and be replaced with continuous DOI numbers or something similar. What may well vanish after that is the traditional gatekeeper function of the journals themselves: There’s really not much reason why chemistry shouldn’t be published on a prepublication model, such as with arXiv.”—Derek Lowe

“I’m optimistic that the Internet will help to improve the public’s understanding and appreciation of chemistry.”—Neil Garg

“National chemical societies, like the Royal Society of Chemistry and the American Chemical Society, will become more inclusive and far more international.”—Sir Martyn Poliakoff

“Currently, ‘big data’ and machine learning of the type demonstrated by IBM’s Watson and Apple’s Siri are transforming our ability to look at really large and complex data sets. The next revolution in theoretical chemistry will leverage these technologies to aid in materials and drug discovery.”—Alán Aspuru-Guzik

“Digital media will help reduce inequality by making it easier for chemistry education to reach disadvantaged communities in both developed and developing countries.”—John Sadowski

 

“In the next 10 years, I look forward to how the Internet of Things (whatever that proves to be) will affect chemistry in the laboratory and the plant. I could easily imagine probes that would actively monitor reaction progress, contacting scientists when anomalies occur and making automatic notes in mobile-accessible electronic notebooks.”—Chemjobber

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE