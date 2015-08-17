Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Iron-Binding Protein Transports Actinides Into Cells

Radiochemistry: Siderocalin interacts with metal-binding ligands to relocate radioactive elements

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 17, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Roland Strong
The protein siderocalin, shown as a space-filling model, binds a complex of enterobactin and plutonium (center).
The protein siderocalin bound to a complex of enterobactin and plutonium.
Credit: Roland Strong
The protein siderocalin, shown as a space-filling model, binds a complex of enterobactin and plutonium (center).

If released into the environment during an event such as a nuclear power plant leak, radioactive actinide metals would be a potential health risk. But little is known about how cells take up these elements. A research team led by Rebecca J. Abergel of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Roland K. Strong of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, in Seattle, has shown that actinides might get inside cells by hitching a ride on a protein called siderocalin that’s usually involved in iron trafficking (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1508902112). Siderocalin captures iron indirectly by forming a complex with ligands that bind iron. Because these ligands can bind multiple metals, that means siderocalin can as well. To demonstrate such binding, Abergel and coworkers obtained six crystal structures of siderocalin bound to various lanthanide and actinide complexes. The overall structures were remarkably similar, with only four of siderocalin’s amino acids adjusting to accommodate the various complexes. The researchers showed that cultured kidney cells took up siderocalin complexed with the ligand enterobactin bound to plutonium.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE