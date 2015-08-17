J&J Signs Two Deals In Immuno-Oncology

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech unit has licensed the immuno-oncology agent ADC-1013 from Sweden’s Alligator Bioscience. Currently in Phase I clinical trials, ADC-1013 is a monoclonal antibody that targets the receptor CD40 and initiates a process leading to an increase in T cells attacking a tumor. Separately, Janssen has licensed its Centyrin technology to San Diego’s Poseida Therapeutics. Centyrins are molecules that bind to proteins in a way similar to antibodies. Poseida says the technology can be used in immuno-oncology regimens to bind to cancer antigens.
