Kellogg’s To Kick Artificial Ingredients

Kellogg’s has joined competitor General Mills in pledging to remove artificial flavors and colors from its cereals. Paul Norman, president of Kellogg North America, told investors in a conference call that “consumers are looking for foods with simpler ingredients.” The company already makes 75% of its cereals without artificial colors and more than half without artificial flavors, he noted. Kellogg expects to complete the transition by the end of 2018.
