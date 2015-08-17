Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Lighting Up Nickel's Catalytic Proclivities

Organic Synthesis: Light-activated iridium catalyst enhances nickel's ability to form C-O bonds to produce aryl ethers

by Stu Borman
August 17, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Synthesis of arylether.

Chemists report a simple, low-temperature method for synthesizing aryl ethers, an important class of compounds used in fragrances, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The key to the method is using light to push a nickel catalyst to perform a type of reaction it generally struggles to do.

This general photocatalytic strategy could be used to expand the types of possible reactions other metal catalysts can handle, the researchers say.

Palladium and copper catalysts can form C–O bonds to create aryl ethers, but these reactions typically require high temperatures and strong bases, which can adversely affect sensitive substituents. Ni in low oxidation states can catalyze such reactions too, but only in rare cases. Ni in higher oxidation states, Ni(III) or Ni(IV), can catalyze a wider range of C–O bond forming reactions, but chemists have to use either noncatalytic reagents, which can be costly and reduce synthetic efficiency, or strong bases to get the metal into those states.

David W. C. MacMillan of Princeton University and coworkers have now used light and a separate catalytic cycle to oxidize Ni(II) to Ni(III), allowing the metal to catalyze C–O bond formation between aryl bromides and alcohols at room temperature.

Alkoxide and aryl groups from the reagents first coordinate with Ni(II). Visible light then activates an iridium(III) photocatalyst so it can oxidize the Ni(II) complex to the Ni(III) state. This allows Ni to perform a reductive elimination to form the aryl ether. Finally, the Ir and Ni catalysts react together to return to their starting oxidation states, readying them for another catalytic cycle.

The reaction has broad substrate scope, coupling a variety of arene and heteroarene bromides with diverse primary and secondary alcohols to form a wide range of aryl ether products (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14875).

“We get a Ni(II) alkoxide to move to a very high-energy Ni(III) species at room temperature, which allows it to readily participate in reductive elimination, a reaction it is famous for not being able to do with alcohols,” MacMillan says. “This metallo-photoredox concept might be used to switch on mechanisms or reactions that were previously impossible for all sorts of cheap and broadly available metal catalysts.”

For many years, chemists have been thinking about how to perform catalytic versions of reductive eliminations with Ni complexes, “and MacMillan and coworkers now have elegantly shown how to do so with a photoredox system,” comments John F. Hartwig of the University of California, Berkeley, a specialist in transition metal-catalyzed reactions.

“This is a very important paper,” says C–O bond formation expert Stephen L. Buchwald of MIT. The corresponding Pd- and Cu-catalyzed methods “have significant limitations,” and “the development of basic methods that can facilitate reductive elimination is potentially a game changer for many related reactions.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to add a carbonyl to a molecule using carbon monoxide and light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cooperative catalysts produce tough-to-make, nonnatural amino acids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE