Lonza Gets Kiwi Agchem Producer

Lonza has acquired Zelam, a pesticide producer based in New Zealand. Employing 45 people and in business for 25 years, the company develops agrochemicals as well as fungicides for engineered woods. According to Lonza, Zelam also operates New Zealand’s first micro-encapsulation plant. The Swiss firm expects the acquisition will complement its molluscicide business and help it enter new markets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter