New Nuclear Power Gets Cash Boost

The Department of Energy is funding an effort to speed development of advanced nuclear reactors. Announced late last month, the competition aims to promote collaboration between industry and national laboratories in support of advanced reactor design. The Energy Department says it will partner with industry to fund up to two awards of approximately $6 million each in fiscal 2015. Projects selected must show potential for demonstration by 2035. “We have been encouraged by recent interest in advanced reactor technology,” says acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy John Kotek. “We believe this funding opportunity will foster scientific innovation to advance the goals of the department in developing clean energy technologies.” Recipients will be required to invest $1.5 million as their part of the cost share, the agency says.
