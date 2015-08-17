R01 Grant Recipients More Likely To Serve As Peer Reviewers

The National Institutes of Health is pushing for more grantees to volunteer as peer reviewers for applications. NIH data posted recently on agency Deputy Director Sally Rockey’s Rock Talk blog show that older scientists are more likely to serve on panels than are younger scientists. Those who get individual investigator (R01) grants rather than other NIH grants were also more likely to serve on panels.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter