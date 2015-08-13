Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Shire Guns For Baxalta

Pharmaceuticals: Unsolicited bid is designed to create a rare diseases powerhouse

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ornskov
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shire
Flemming Ornskov, Chief Executive Officer of Shire.
Credit: Shire

Aiming to create a global leader in rare diseases, Shire has made an unsolicited bid worth roughly $30 billion for Baxalta, the specialty pharmaceuticals company spun off last month from Baxter. Baxalta roundly rejected the offer, which it says undervalues its business.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Baxalta
Hantson
Baxalta CEO Ludwig Hantson.
Credit: Baxalta
Hantson

Shire first approached the Illinois-based firm privately on July 10, only to be rebuffed. In a subsequent letter to Baxalta chief executive officer Ludwig N. Hantson, Shire CEO Flemming Ornskov said Hantson’s “lack of engagement has been surprising,” adding, “You have left us with no choice but to make our proposal known to your shareholders.”

Last week, Hantson fired back during a call with analysts. Describing the offer as “wholly inadequate,” Hantson pointed out that the share price Shire offered is one Baxalta expects to achieve on its own over the next year. “We have an attractive set of franchises, and it would be a shame to hand it over for a lowball valuation,” he said.

Currently, each company has roughly $6 billion in annual sales. According to Shire, by 2020 the combined firm could achieve $20 billion in sales, 65% of which would come from rare disease treatments.

The combined company could also cut costs by streamlining research and wielding more buying power with contract manufacturers, Shire says. Moreover, the deal would ease taxes on Baxalta’s earnings. Because Shire is headquartered in the U.K., the combined company would see a tax rate of 16–17% in 2017 instead of Baxalta’s latest rate of about 23%.

Shire has been on an acquisition binge since a deal to be acquired by AbbVie fell through last year. So far this year, Shire has bought NPS Pharmaceuticals, adding a marketed drug for a rare disease called short bowel syndrome; rare gastrointestinal disease firm Meritage Pharma; and eye disease-focused Foresight Biotherapeutics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shire To Acquire Baxalta In $32 Billion Transaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shire Goes After Baxalta
Shire To Acquire Rare Disease Firm NPS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE