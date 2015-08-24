ACS National Award Winners

Following are the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2016. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in conjunction with the 251st ACS National Meeting in San Diego. Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 national awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by Pearson Education, Avi ­Hofstein, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Martin D. Johnson and Joseph R. Martinelli, Eli Lilly & Co.; and Shannon S. Stahl, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Warren J. Hehre, Wavefunction and the University of California, Irvine.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Science & Technology, and Environmental Science & Technology Letters,Bruce E. Logan, Pennsylvania State University.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Antonio Facchetti, Polyera Corp. and Northwestern University.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the Juhua Group Technology Center (China), Steven H. Strauss, Colorado State University.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Scott J. Miller, Yale University.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Vincent L. Pecoraro, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Luis A. Colón, University at Buffalo, SUNY.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Carol A. Fierke, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Thomas E. Goodwin, Hendrix College.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Matthew F. Brown, Mark E. Flanagan, Chakrapani Subramanyam, Pfizer; Paul S. Changelian, Confluence Life Sciences; and Michael J. Munchhof, Michael J. Munchhof LLC.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, William R. Heineman, University of ­Cincinnati.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Thomas P. Russell, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by Sigma-Aldrich/Supelco, Harold M. McNair, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive Co., Nicholas L. Abbott, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Ted C. Germroth, Eastman Chemical.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC, Mercouri G. Kanatzidis, Northwestern University.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Karen I. Goldberg, University of Washington.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Edmund M. Carnahan, Dow Chemical.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Jonathan S. Owen, Columbia University.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology, sponsored by Waters Corp., Steven M. Cramer, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Jean-Luc E. Brédas, King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, Thuwal, Saudi Arabia.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by ACS, Roberto Car, Princeton University.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS, H. N. Cheng, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Edward I. Solomon, Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Henry E. Bryndza, DuPont.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Tom W. Muir, Princeton University.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Alois Fürstner, Max Planck Institute for Coal Research.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Julia Winter, Alchemie Games and Detroit Country Day School, Michigan.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences Inc., Richard D. DiMarchi, Indiana University.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Eric N. Jacobsen, Harvard University.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Takahiko Akiyama, Gakushuin University, Japan; Kristi S. Anseth, University of Colorado, Boulder; Geert-Jan Boons, University of Georgia and Utrecht University, the Netherlands; Luis M. Campos, Columbia University; Seth M. Cohen, University of California, San Diego; Matthew J. Gaunt, University of Cambridge, England; Marc M. Greenberg, Johns Hopkins University; Thomas Kodadek, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.; Lawrence T. Scott, Boston College and University of Nevada, Reno; David A. Spiegel, Yale University.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Phil S. Baran, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, François P. Gabbaï, Texas A&M University.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Mark A. Ratner, Northwestern ­University.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp., Albert J. R. Heck, Netherlands Proteomics Centre and Utrecht University, the Netherlands.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Annie Bernadette Kersting, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS, Peter Atkins, Lincoln College, University of Oxford, England.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Eric J. Schelter, University of Pennsylvania.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Eric Block, University at Albany, SUNY.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Scott Allen and Anthony R. Eisenhut, Novomer; and Geoffrey W. Coates, Cornell University.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Kenneth S. Schweizer, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Ronald T. Raines, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Ipatieff Prize, sponsored by the Ipatieff Trust Fund, Aditya Bhan, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Corning, Michael A. Brook, McMaster University, Ontario.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by GE Global Research and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, George C. Schatz, Northwestern University.

Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry, sponsored by the Josef Michl Award Endowment, Frederick D. Lewis, Northwestern University.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Michael Thackeray, Argonne National Laboratory.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Matthew J. Polinski (student), Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, and Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt (preceptor), Florida State University.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, J. C. (Tito) Scaiano, University of Ottawa.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Mieczyslaw M. Boduszynski (retired) Chevron Energy Technology Co.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education, Richard S. Moog, Franklin & Marshall ­College and The POGIL Project.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS, Mos­tafa A. El-Sayed, Georgia Institute of ­Technology.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, E. (Earl) Philip Horwitz, PG Research Foundation, NorthStar Nuclear Medicine, and Eichrom Technologies.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Donna G. Blackmond, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif.

George & Christine Sosnovsky Award for Cancer Research, sponsored by the George & Christine Sosnovsky Endowment Fund, Juswinder Singh, Ankaa Therapeutics.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Robert G. Griffin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology, sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Andrei Tokmakoff, University of Chicago.