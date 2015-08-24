Could Fido Fetch A Cure?

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09333-cover-mosescxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09333-cover-mosescxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 24, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 33

Clinical trials involving dogs may help cancer researchers develop treatments for human beings

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 33
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Oncology

Could Fido Fetch A Cure?

Clinical trials involving dogs may help cancer researchers develop treatments for human beings

Green In 2015

Success Stories: The 2015 Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

Reducing Arsenic In Rice

Scientists search for ways to lower levels of the toxic element in the widely eaten grain

  • Food Science

    What's nitro cold brew, and why is it so damn delicious?

    Researchers ponder how pushing nitrogen into specially brewed coffee imparts a smooth, creamy flavor

  • Business

    First-Half Chemical Earnings Grow In Tough Climate

    In-demand specialties helped offset weakness in agriculture and construction

  • Business

    Pharma Bets Big On New Products

    With earnings down again in the first half of 2015, big pharma hopes for a comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name

Silica Coatings Fight Corrosion

ACS Meeting News: Inorganic coatings stay cool in sunlight to prevent degradation and oxidation

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Creating Chemistry Creatures, Irresponsible Science For Kids

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT