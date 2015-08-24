Could Fido Fetch A Cure?
Clinical trials involving dogs may help cancer researchers develop treatments for human beings
August 24, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 33
Clinical trials involving dogs may help cancer researchers develop treatments for human beings
Cover image:
Credit:
Clinical trials involving dogs may help cancer researchers develop treatments for human beings
Scientists search for ways to lower levels of the toxic element in the widely eaten grain
Researchers ponder how pushing nitrogen into specially brewed coffee imparts a smooth, creamy flavor
In-demand specialties helped offset weakness in agriculture and construction
With earnings down again in the first half of 2015, big pharma hopes for a comeback
ACS Meeting News: Inorganic coatings stay cool in sunlight to prevent degradation and oxidation