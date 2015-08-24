Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Artifact Revealed With X-Ray Scan

by Marc S. Reisch
August 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 33
Archaeologists digging at a churchyard dating to 1608 in Jamestown, Va., one of the first English settlements in the Americas, recently discovered a silver box buried along with one of the colony’s leaders. Micro Photonics, a distributor of Bruker’s X-ray micro-computed-tomography instruments, used the SkyScan 1173 to see inside the box and identify bone fragments and a container for holy water. Identifying the contents without damaging the fragile artifact allowed historians to determine the silver box was a reliquary, suggesting that one of the Anglican colony’s founders may have secretly been a Catholic.

Micro-CT scan of the 2- by 5-inch reliquary found in Jamestown, Va.
Microcomputed tomography scan of a 2x5 inch silver box found in a Jamestown, Va. grave yard.
Micro-CT scan of the 2- by 5-inch reliquary found in Jamestown, Va.
