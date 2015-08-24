Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Carbon3D, developer of a rapid 3-D printing process, has raised $100 million in a new funding round led by Google Ventures. The money will be used to further a photochemical printing process that a team led by University of North Carolina chemist Joseph DeSimone recently introduced at a TED conference in Vancouver.

K+S will supply Koch Fertilizer with nearly 500,000 metric tons per year of potash, representing a quarter of the output from a $3.1 billion mine K+S is constructing in Saskatchewan. The mine, set for completion by the end of 2017, is one of the targets of PotashCorp’s $8.7 billion K&S takeover attempt, which has thus far been rebuffed.

Novartis will pay $15 million to license AV-380, an antibody targeting growth differentiation factor 15, from Cambridge, Mass.-based Aveo Oncology. The antibody is a potential treatment for cachexia, or muscle wasting.

AbbVie is shelling out $350 million for United Therapeutics’ rare disease priority review voucher, which can be used to trim four months from FDA’s review of a new drug. United Therapeutics received the PRV upon the approval of its neuroblastoma treatment Unituxin. To date, four PRVs have changed hands, with AbbVie paying the most for the voucher.

Pfenex has signed a five-year, $143.5 million contract with a division of the Department of Health & Human Services for the development of Px563L, a mutant recombinant protective antigen anthrax vaccine. The firm claims its development program offers the potential to speed production of large amounts of stable recombinant vaccine.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has signed an agreement with Vanderbilt University related to bone and other diseases. The agreement covers research and intellectual property around small-molecule kinase inhibitors designed to selectively block specific members of the bone morphogenetic protein type I receptor family.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Circuit Therapeutics have embarked on a second collaboration around Circuit’s optogenetics technology platform, a method of enabling temporal control of neural activity, this time to investigate treatments for obesity. The companies have been working since 2013 on treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders.

Biogen has joined with the ALS Association and Columbia University Medical Center to characterize patients in the U.S. with ALS. Through gene sequencing and clinical phenotyping of 1,500 people, the collaborators hope to develop more individually tailored therapies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche pairs with Shape Therapeutics on RNA-editing technology
Gilead boosts antiviral drug investment
Amicus and University of Pennsylvania to develop gene therapies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE