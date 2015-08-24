DuPont spin-off Chemours has unveiled plans to shutter titanium dioxide capacity in line with a recently announced $350 million cost-cutting plan. By the end of September, the firm will halt production at its Edgemoor plant, near Wilmington, Del., and shutter a line at its New Johnsonville, Tenn., facility. Together they account for about 150,000 metric tons per year of TiO2 capacity. Chemours says the moves will reduce annual costs by $45 million.
