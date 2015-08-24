Illumina Forms Genomics Firm

Illumina has joined with venture capital investors to set up a new genomics company, called Helix, near San Francisco. With initial financing of more than $100 million, Helix will provide sequencing and database services for individual consumers. Consumers will be able to manage and get insight into their genomic data using software applications and services provided by partners including the Center for Individualized Medicine at the Mayo Clinic and Laboratory Corp. of America.
