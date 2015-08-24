Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nuclear Accident: Cesium contamination persists in ocean floor near Fukushima Daiichi site

by Andrea Widener
August 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A fraction of the radioactive cesium released during Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster in 2011 was deposited on the nearby seafloor and will likely persist for decades, says a study by scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts.

Less than 1% of the cesium released ended up on the ocean floor, but it accounts for the majority of marine radioactive contamination near the plant site, the study showed (Environ. Sci. Technol., 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.5b02635). This is the likely source of high levels of cesium found in the area’s bottom-feeding fish.

An estimated 99% of cesium released in the disaster entered the Pacific Ocean and was carried away by currents. Lead author Ken Buesseler, a chemist at WHOI, and colleagues examined the fraction of cesium that clung to sediments. To do that, they placed an ocean trap southeast of the nuclear plant where they found 137Cs, which has a half-life of 30 years, and 134Cs, which has a half-life of two years.

The sediments didn’t come from directly above the trap but moved from the ocean floor near the Fukushima site. They likely were stirred up by typhoons, Buesseler says. The amount of contaminated sediments moving each year is small, he adds. “It will take decades for all of the Fukushima cesium to be gone.”

James Day of Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who was not involved in the study, says the study shows that “the thing that is going to reduce the amount of cesium is really going to be the radioactive decay.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury finds a long-term home in marine ooze
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury from WWII submarine wreck pollutes sediments off Norway
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Land Animals Could Pick Up Methylmercury From The Sea

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE