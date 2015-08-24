PQ Merges With Eco Services

PQ Corp., a Malvern, Pa.-based producer of specialty inorganic chemicals and materials, will merge with Eco Services Operations, a sulfuric acid recycler. Private equity firm CCMP Capital has ownership stakes in both firms; PQ is also owned in part by Ineos Capital. The addition of sulfur recycling and virgin sulfuric acid will add a fourth business to PQ’s portfolio of catalysts, performance chemicals, and engineered glass materials.
