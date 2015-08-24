Advertisement

Environment

Propel Expands Renewable Diesel

by Melody M. Bomgardner
August 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 33
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Propel Fuels
In California, drivers of diesel vehicles can fill up on Propel’s renewable fuel.
A renewable diesel fueling station.
Credit: Propel Fuels
In California, drivers of diesel vehicles can fill up on Propel’s renewable fuel.

Propel Fuels, a retailer of renewable transportation fuels, says it has expanded sales of renewable diesel made by Neste to 13 stations in Southern California. Propel’s Diesel HPR fuel is based on Neste’s NEXBTL diesel, a drop-in petroleum diesel substitute made from 100% biobased raw materials, including vegetable oil and waste oils and fats. Propel introduced the fuel to drivers in March 2015 at 18 locations in Northern California and says the fuel has sold three times as much as did its predecessor, a 20% renewable diesel.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

