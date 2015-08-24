Propel Expands Renewable Diesel

Propel Fuels, a retailer of renewable transportation fuels, says it has expanded sales of renewable diesel made by Neste to 13 stations in Southern California. Propel’s Diesel HPR fuel is based on Neste’s NEXBTL diesel, a drop-in petroleum diesel substitute made from 100% biobased raw materials, including vegetable oil and waste oils and fats. Propel introduced the fuel to drivers in March 2015 at 18 locations in Northern California and says the fuel has sold three times as much as did its predecessor, a 20% renewable diesel.
