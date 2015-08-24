RegenXBio And Edge File For IPOs

The initial public offering market in pharmaceuticals received a double jolt last week with two firms filing for offerings in the range of $100 million. RegenXBio, a pioneer in gene therapy that has licensed its technology to other companies and is currently pursuing therapies on its own, launched a bid to raise $100 million in an IPO. Meanwhile, Edge Therapeutics, with a drug candidate for the treatment of brain injuries, set its sights on a $115 million launch. The company reported positive clinical results last week for its lead candidate, Newton, a nimodipine microparticle therapy to enhance recovery after subarachnoid hemorrhage.
