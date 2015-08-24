Regulation Reform Ideas Sought

Universities and colleges that feel burdened by federal regulations have a chance to share their grievances with the government. The White House has asked higher education institutions to share ways to improve the efficiency of federal grants, contracts, or other award programs. The Obama Administration hopes to use the suggestions to gain insight into burdens universities and colleges face in complying with regulations. The White House Office of Management & Budget will review the comments and identify specific suggestions that could help, including standardizing data, eliminating unnecessary duplication, and reducing compliance costs. The move is part of the Administration’s larger effort to streamline government regulations. It is the most recent in a series of attempts to reduce administrative burdens for research universities. For example, a National Research Council panel is currently reviewing research regulations, and it plans to offer suggestions for reform later this year.
