Roche Acquires Two Diagnostics Firms

Roche’s diagnostic division will pay up to $425 million to acquire California-based GeneWeave BioSciences. The privately held company develops clinical microbiology diagnostics around a technology it calls Smarticles. It is able to identify multi-drug-resistant organisms and assesses antibiotic susceptibility directly from clinical samples. Separately, Roche will also acquire Massachusetts-based Kapa Biosystems for an undisclosed amount. The firm uses protein engineering to generate, screen, and optimize enzymes for next-generation sequencing and polymerase chain reaction technology applications.
