Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sunlight Releases NOx From Urban Grime

ACS Meeting News: The filthy film may be an unexpected source of the smog-forming compounds

by Michael Torrice
August 24, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A grimy film covers the streets, statues, and buildings in our cities. Chemists reported that, when hit with sunlight, this urban grime may release nitrogen oxides (NOx), which produce ozone and smog. Understanding how this chemical film contributes to NOx levels in cities could help environmental scientists produce better models of air quality. Through previous laboratory studies, D. James Donaldson of the University of Toronto had studied how light can trigger unique photochemistry in urban grime to release nitrates, possibly as NOx. To determine if the chemistry happens in cities, he ran a field study in Leipzig, Germany. He and colleagues set up trays of glass beads on a rooftop: Some sat in the shade, and others sat in direct sunlight. Beads that sat in the light had 10% lower nitrate levels than those in the shade. To understand the fate of the lost nitrates, the scientists went back to the lab and put grime-covered glass particles inside a photoreactor. The team observed that NOx was one of the gases released from the illuminated grime.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
With the help of sunlight, thin films of urban grime on buildings and streets could release ozone- and smog-forming compounds.
Grimy film on city buildings and streets can trap and release nitrogen oxides.
Credit: Shutterstock
With the help of sunlight, thin films of urban grime on buildings and streets could release ozone- and smog-forming compounds.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thirdhand smoke detected in nonsmoking facility
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Meeting News: DNA And Protein Self-Assemble Into Biodegradable Solar Antenna
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Meeting News: Sunlight Coaxes Urban Grime To Release Smog Compound

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE