Tianhe Chemicals Troubles Continue

Tianhe Chemicals, a Chinese firm accused of fraud by the shadowy group Anonymous Analytics last year, says that its accounting firm won’t approve Tianhe’s annual report. The firm, whose shares haven’t traded since March, instead issued an interim statement on 2014 results without the auditor’s imprimatur. Tianhe became a public company in June 2014, backed by the investment bank Morgan Stanley, which had previously invested $300 million in the firm.
