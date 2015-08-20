Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Tianjin Blasts Kill 114 People

Industrial Accident: Environmental questions, protests follow explosions involving hazardous chemicals

by Jean-François Tremblay , Marc S. Reisch
August 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kyodo/Newscon
Protestors seek compensation and word on lost relatives after the Tianjin port explosions on Aug. 12.
Protestors seek compensation and word on lost relatives following Tianjin port explosion on Aug. 12.
Credit: Kyodo/Newscon
Protestors seek compensation and word on lost relatives after the Tianjin port explosions on Aug. 12.

Chinese authorities have confirmed that at least 114 people have perished in the explosions involving hazardous chemicals that occurred in the port of Tianjin on Aug. 12.

Although authorities have also insisted that chemical releases into the environment were limited, local residents claimed falling rain caused skin burns and white foam formed on roads a few days later near the blast site. Some residents have also held demonstrations demanding compensation for property damage and more information on relatives unaccounted for in the disaster.

Despite the confusion and displacement of people living and working near the site of the disaster, authorities say the sprawling port resumed operations on Aug. 18. Chemical producers in the area say they are working normally.

Officials still haven’t indicated what they suspect as the cause of the explosions. However, they revealed that among the hundreds of tons of about 40 different chemicals stored at the Ruihai International Logistics hazardous chemicals warehouse at the center of the explosions were large quantities of ammonium nitrate. Commonly used as a fertilizer, ammonium nitrate is also explosive and the cause of numerous industrial accidents such as the 2013 explosion at West Fertilizer Co. in Texas that killed 15 people.

Officials’ main concern, however, has been disposing of hundreds of tons of sodium cyanide, which releases flammable and toxic hydrogen cyanide gas on contact with water or acids, that they said was stored at the warehouse. The chemical is used in the mining industry to extract gold and other precious metals.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate, China’s top prosecutorial office, is investigating the explosions in an effort to determine whether Ruihai was operating legally. Authorities say they have detained 10 senior executives of the company that owned the Ruihai warehouse.

The Tianjin Environmental Protection Bureau says it had deployed hundreds of officers to monitor air and water quality at and near the blast site in the Binhai industrial park. The bureau detected cyanide exceeding safety standards by more than 10 times in wastewater coming from the Binhai industrial zone.

But the bureau said the public was not at risk because the water could be contained. Levels of air pollution near the blast area were comparable to what they are on normal days, it emphasized.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical blast kills dozens in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deadly blast in China highlights uneven enforcement of safety regulations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blast kills 10 at Chinese chemical facility

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE