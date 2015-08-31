Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

ACS Chemoji Available For Download

by Linda Wang
August 31, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

FUN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yang Ku/C&EN
There’s an ACS Chemoji for every occasion!
4 ACS Chemoji- Chemistry Emoji
Credit: Yang Ku/C&EN
There’s an ACS Chemoji for every occasion!

Move over emoji, ACS Chemoji is here! The American Chemical Society has launched a new app to help chemists communicate visually on social media by using chemistry-themed emoji. Emoji are digital representations of an idea or an emotion, like a smiley face.

“We’re creating stickers, which are a larger version of emoji,” says Jessica Morrison, an assistant editor at Chemical & Engineering News, who came up with the idea of ACS Chemoji after noticing a lack of emoji specifically for chemists. “There aren’t beakers and test tubes or lab coats and goggles to let chemists share what it’s like to be a chemist.”

The ACS Chemoji app took three months to develop and was supported with funding from across ACS. The final app includes 24 chemoji, including smiley faces with goggles, the ACS mole, the chemical structure of caffeine, and chemistry cat. The chemoji were designed by C&EN, which is published by ACS.

“We’re paying attention to what’s happening with social media, and we’re creating community,” Morrison says.

“This is awesome; I’ve been waiting for this,” Erica Posthuma-Adams, a high school chemistry teacher at the University High School of Indiana, in Carmel, says of the chemoji. “The only thing I have right now is a microscope. That’s the only emoji I could find that’s really science-y.”

She predicts that the chemoji will be a big hit among her chemistry students. “If chemistry can be expressed in a fun way on social media, making it less intimidating, maybe more kids will engage in conversations about science.”

The chemoji app is free and available for both iPhone and Android. Download them at http://bit.ly/ACSChemoji. Expansion packs are being planned, and ideas for future chemoji can be sent to j_morrison@acs.org.

“I’m excited to see how the chemistry community uses chemoji,” says Chris McCarthy, ACS’s social media manager. “I expect a lot of cleverness.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in pictures
Finally, Emoji For Chemists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE