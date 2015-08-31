China’s Weakening Health

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09334-cover-collagecxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09334-cover-collagecxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 31, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 34

Stream of bad news muddies outlook for chemical companies in China

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 34
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

China’s Weakening Health

Stream of bad news muddies outlook for chemical companies in China

How Tulane University’s Chemists Rescued Their NMRs From Hurricane Katrina

In the midst of the mighty storm, a skeleton crew of faculty and staff hatched a plan to save the valuable instruments

Chemists Dissect Cephalopod Camouflage

ACS Meeting News: Methods tease apart pigment granules that help squid and related critters change color

  • Environment

    From Coal To Chemical Building Blocks: An Academic Success Story For China

    Technology to convert coal-derived methanol into olefins is a big win for academics

  • Environment

    Patent Picks: Seawater Desalination Technologies

    A look at recent patenting activity in seawater desalination technologies, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

  • Business

    Women In Industry 2015

    C&EN’s annual scorecard of women serving at top posts in the chemical industry reveals big gains

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Demystifying Quasicrystal Growth

Microscopy: Growth-and-repair mechanism yields nonperiodic order

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The Future Of Fisticuffs; Toys, Tech & Telemetry

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT