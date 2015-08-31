AstraZeneca Names New Head Of R&D

AstraZeneca has appointed Sean Bohen as head of global medicines development and chief medical officer. Bohen, a Ph.D. biochemist and physician, will come to the British drug company from Genentech, where he most recently headed early development and led efforts to incorporate diagnostics into clinical trials. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot notes that Bohen has extensive experience in oncology and immunology, two key areas in the company’s pipeline.
