BASF Finds Old Bomb In Ludwigshafen

Construction workers uncovered an unexploded World War II bomb at BASF’s headquarters plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The 1,100-lb bomb was one of more than 40,000 dropped by American warplanes during the war. Since then, unexploded bombs have been found regularly at the site, the last one in 2009. State munitions experts have secured the bomb and plan to disarm it on Sept. 26 after building a pyramid of sandbags over it. BASF says production at the site is unaffected.
