Biopolymers Ramp Up At Iowa State

A $5.3 million plant that converts soybean oil into a biopolymer will soon begin production at Iowa State University. The pilot-scale facility is a project of the school and Argo Genesis Chemical, an Illinois-based firm that is developing the polymer as a replacement for a synthetic asphalt additive. The polymer technology was developed by Iowa State professors Eric Cochran and R. Christopher Williams.
