Biotech Incubator Formed In New York

Highline Therapeutics and Weill Cornell Medical College are joining to fund and incubate translational research programs in New York City. The partners hope to establish spin-off companies backed by Versant Ventures, which operates Highline as a biotech incubator. The first program is in the areas of immunology and oncology. Larry Schlossman, Weill Cornell’s head of biopharma alliances and research collaborations, says Cornell “will be delivering on our mission to bring new therapies to patients and helping to foster a biotech ecosystem in New York City.”
