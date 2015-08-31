China’s Hepalink Acquires Cytovance

China’s Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical will pay $205 million to acquire the drug actives manufacturer Cytovance Biologics. Cytovance, based in Oklahoma City, says the deal will help it implement a plan to add 5,000-L and 10,000-L mammalian cell reactors as well as 1,000-L and 5,000-L microbial fermentors. Hepalink says the deal aims to boost its international presence. The Chinese firm already owns Scientific Protein Laboratories, a Wisconsin-based heparin producer.
