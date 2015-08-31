Advertisement

Business

DSM Will Eliminate About 1,000 Jobs

by Michael McCoy
August 31, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 34
The Dutch chemical maker DSM will cut 900–1,100 positions in support functions such as finance, human resources, and legal. The firm also says it will “implement efficiency measures” at its major R&D centers around the world, although it didn’t provide jobs figures. The moves, which are intended to create a more agile and cost-efficient organization, come after the firm partially exited major businesses in pharmaceutical chemicals, polymer intermediates, and composite resins by creating joint ventures. DSM expects the cuts to save between $145 million and $175 million annually by 2017. DSM says it will unveil an efficiency program for its nutrition business at its Nov. 4 investor day.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

