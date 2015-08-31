Ex-DuPont Researcher Sentenced For Theft

A U.S. court has imposed a fine of $75,000 and two years’ probation on a former DuPont researcher for his role in a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from his employer. According to court documents, Edward Schulz, who worked for DuPont between 1969 and 2000, admitted handing over information to Kolon Industries in 2006 that would help the South Korean firm make p-aramid fiber. Kolon pled guilty to stealing DuPont trade secrets in April and paid $360 million in restitution and fines. In 2010, former DuPont employee Michael D. Mitchell was sentenced to 18 months in jail.
