Business

Monsanto Drops Its Pursuit Of Syngenta

by Michael McCoy
August 31, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 34
Monsanto says it has dropped its plan to acquire crop science rival Syngenta. Monsanto first approached Syngenta in early May with an offer worth $45 billion but was rejected by the Swiss firm. It came back in June offering a $2 billion payment if the deal didn’t go through but was again rejected. Its latest bid, made earlier this month, raised the offer by about 5%. In rejecting Monsanto yet again, Syngenta said the offer “significantly undervalued the company and was fraught with execution risk.” Both firms say they will proceed as stand-alone companies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

