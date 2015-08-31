Organic Division Hosts Video Contest

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry is seeking entries in its video contest to highlight the benefits of membership in the division.
Undergrads, grad students, and postdocs are invited to submit videos of up to three minutes. Five prizes of $1,500 in travel support to the spring 2016 ACS national meeting in San Diego will be awarded. Visit www.organicdivision.org/videocontest for more details. The contest ends on Sept. 28.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter