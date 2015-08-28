Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sensors Rapidly Screen Transplantable Lungs For Warning Signs

Clinical Chemistry: Chip-based devices could help save donor lungs and patient lives

by Matt Davenport
August 28, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Biosensor chip with spiky gold electrodes.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
An electrode’s spiky structure enhances its ability to snag biomarkers of lung dysfunction from a sample solution. Scale bar is 3 μm.

In the days following a lung transplant, a condition known as primary graft dysfunction can prevent the organ from properly taking in and circulating oxygen. The disorder afflicts 10 to 25% of patients, studies estimate. It proves lethal nearly half the time.

Researchers have now developed sensors that rapidly screen donor lungs for molecular warning signs of this disorder before the organs reach patients (Sci. Adv. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1500417).

Although surgeons already have methods to examine donor lungs for biomarkers linked to primary graft dysfunction, these techniques require several hours to report results—more time than transplant surgeons typically have. The new sensors can provide results in less than 20 minutes, says Shana O. Kelley, who led the research team along with lung transplant specialist Shaf Keshavjee and graduate researcher Andrew T. Sage at the University of Toronto.

This rapid testing relies on synthetic chains of nucleic acids, which are attached to spiky gold electrodes on glass chips. The team chose a set of these synthetic probes that selectively bind to three messenger RNA molecules associated with primary graft dysfunction. Researchers don’t fully understand how this trio contributes to the disorder, but two are tied to tissue inflammation, Kelley says.

When a probe molecule binds to its partner mRNA molecule, the gold electrodes record an electron flux that signals the interaction, enabling the researchers to quantify the biomarkers present in the donor tissue.

By sampling 52 human donor lungs selected for transplantation, the team demonstrated that their sensors could predict primary graft dysfunction.

Such devices could help get lungs to more patients who need them, says Jason D. Christie, director of the Center for Translational Lung Biology at the University of Pennsylvania. “A lot of people die on the lung transplant wait list,” Christie says. Surgeons lack rapid, reliable, quantitative tools to analyze donor lungs and won’t transplant organs that appear suspect, he says. But many of these organs are actually suitable transplants.

Kelley hopes her team’s research will help rescue serviceable lungs. “This is exciting,” she says. “It’s been fascinating to see how new sensor chemistry can create a solution to this problem.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microchips track organ mimics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uncovering the hidden signs of organ transplant rejection
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE