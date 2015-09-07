Barry L. Karger Medal To Matthias Mann

Matthias Mann, director of the department of proteomics and signal transduction at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry in Munich, has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Barry L. Karger Medal in Bioanalytical Chemistry.
Established by the Barnett Institute of Chemical & Biological Analysis at Northeastern University in honor of its founding director, the medal is awarded every two years to an individual who has significantly contributed to the development of new bioanalytical methods.
