September 7, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 35

Rapid adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 technology is changing our ability to explore genomics and treat genetic diseases

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 35
Gene Therapy

Genome Editing Writ Large

Rapid adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 technology is changing our ability to explore genomics and treat genetic diseases

Slowing Prions With Small Molecules

Researchers develop antiprion compounds that disrupt protein aggregation in animal brains

Scientists Look To DNA For Long-Term Data Storage

ACS Meeting News: Encoding DNA with digital information and encasing it in silica nanoparticles could save documents and data for future generations

  • Synthesis

    Photoredox Catalysis Is On A Roll

    ACS Meeting News: Princeton team of chemists is using visible-light-activated catalysts to make difficult reactions possible

  • Business

    A Big Breakthrough In Mexican Chemicals

    After decades of searching, Mexico’s petrochemical industry may finally have found a formula for success

  • Business

    Post-Tianjin, China Exposes Its Blemishes

    Normally sensitive about its image, China lets information flow after deadly explosion

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

New Class Of Protein-DNA Nanostructures

Protein Design: Computational modeling used to design protein that co-assembles with DNA to form nanoparticles and nanowires

Business & Policy Concentrates

