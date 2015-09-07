Genome Editing Writ Large

September 7, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 35
Rapid adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 technology is changing our ability to explore genomics and treat genetic diseases
Researchers develop antiprion compounds that disrupt protein aggregation in animal brains
ACS Meeting News: Encoding DNA with digital information and encasing it in silica nanoparticles could save documents and data for future generations
ACS Meeting News: Princeton team of chemists is using visible-light-activated catalysts to make difficult reactions possible
After decades of searching, Mexico’s petrochemical industry may finally have found a formula for success
Normally sensitive about its image, China lets information flow after deadly explosion
Protein Design: Computational modeling used to design protein that co-assembles with DNA to form nanoparticles and nanowires