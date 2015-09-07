Beantown Business

Judith Summers-Gates (from left), Marilynn Sikes, and Rafael San Miguel help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities and the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act during the ACS Diversity Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Joshua Obaleye (left), president of the Nigerian ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapter, embraces H. N. Cheng, chair of the ACS Committee on International Activities, during the International Welcome Reception. Nigeria is one of five candidate international chapters that was approved during the council meeting in Boston.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Anthony Hill (right), son of the first African American ACS president, Henry Aaron Hill, accepts the Henry Hill Award in honor of his father from ACS Past-President E. Ann Nalley of the Division of Professional Relations during a reception honoring the 100th anniversary of Henry Hill’s birth.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly Jr. (from left), Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer William Dichtel of Cornell University, Schmidt, Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer George Whitesides of Harvard University, and ACS Board Chair Pat Confalone during the Kavli lectures.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Rafael Castillo-Bocanegra (center, wearing blue jacket), a chemistry professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, enjoys a fun moment with his students.
