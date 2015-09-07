Advertisement

People

Beantown Business

Snapshots from the American Chemical Society national meeting

by Linda Wang ,
September 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 35
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Judith Summers-Gates (from left), Marilynn Sikes, and Rafael San Miguel help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities and the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act during the ACS Diversity Reception.
Judith Summers-Gates (from left), Marilynn Sikes, and Rafael San Miguel help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities and the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act during the ACS Diversity Reception.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Being so close to the Boston Marathon finish line reminded attendees of the city’s fighting spirit.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Joshua Obaleye (left), president of the Nigerian ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapter, embraces H. N. Cheng, chair of the ACS Committee on International Activities, during the International Welcome Reception. Nigeria is one of five candidate international chapters that was approved during the council meeting in Boston.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
G. Bryan Balazs (left) and Allison Campbell, candidates for 2016 ACS president-elect, pause for a photo while meeting attendees at the expo.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
A pint-sized chemist demonstrates her mastery with foam peanuts during the presidential outreach event.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS President-Elect Donna J. Nelson (from left), ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt, and ACS Immediate Past-President Tom Barton gather before the board of directors meeting.
Younger Chemists Committee & Member Insurance Fun Run.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The Younger Chemists Committee & Member Insurance Fun Run started at the convention center and wound through downtown Boston.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Artist Freddy Sicoli airbrushes lab coats with faces of C&EN’s Talented 12 at the ACS booth.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Anthony Hill (right), son of the first African American ACS president, Henry Aaron Hill, accepts the Henry Hill Award in honor of his father from ACS Past-President E. Ann Nalley of the Division of Professional Relations during a reception honoring the 100th anniversary of Henry Hill’s birth.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly Jr. (from left), Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer William Dichtel of Cornell University, Schmidt, Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer George Whitesides of Harvard University, and ACS Board Chair Pat Confalone during the Kavli lectures.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Lamya Al Fuhaid, a student at Alfaisal University in Saudi Arabia, presents her research during the undergraduate poster session.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Chris Proctor, chief scientific officer of British American Tobacco, takes a selfie to remember his trip to Boston.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
At the Women Chemists Committee breakfast, WCC Chair Amber Charlebois (center) poses with Ann Weber (left) of Merck & Co. and Kelly George of L’Oréal.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Hans-Georg Braun (right) of Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research Dresden in Germany tests out products from CrystalMaker Software while exhibitor David Palmer looks on.
