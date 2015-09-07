Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical will close its organometallic precursors plant in Andover, Mass., next year and shift operations to its electronic materials facility in Cheonan, South Korea. About 50 jobs will be affected. The firm earlier ceased organometallics production in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

Chemours, the former DuPont performance chemicals business, plans to cut its fourth-quarter dividend to shareholders by 95% to $5 million. The firm will pay a $100 million dividend in the third quarter but has said it would reduce its fourth-quarter payout to conserve cash.

Kemira has acquired Soto Industries, a Charlotte, N.C.-based firm that supplies scale control, defoaming, and settling products to the pulp and paper industry. Kemira says the deal demonstrates its dedication to the pulp and paper segment.

AkzoNobel will invest about $1.5 million to build a pilot plant in Felling, England, for making samples of novel coating resins. The firm plans to open the plant in the first quarter of 2016.

Sumitomo Chemical will set up a 120-acre R&D facility for crop protection in São Paulo, Brazil. The facility will be the company’s first in the Southern Hemisphere, where the opposite seasons will allow for additional field trials, it says.

Senomyx, a flavor discovery and development firm, reports its first sales of Sweetmyx S617, a synthetic sweetness enhancer, to PepsiCo. The soft drink maker will test-market the ingredient in its Manzanita Sol and Mug Root Beer in the U.S.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. is joining with Slovakia’s Saneca Pharmaceuticals to develop more than two dozen opium-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Saneca will supply intermediates extracted from plant biomass and some process technology. AMRI will develop these into APIs and obtain regulatory approvals in the U.S.

Novartis and Amgen are combining efforts in select neuroscience treatments. Their lead compound will be Novartis’s CNP520, a small-molecule BACE inhibitor in development for Alzheimer’s disease. Also in the pact are AMG 334 and AMG 301, Amgen’s investigational biologics for migraine.

GlaxoSmithKline and QB3@953, a biotech incubator connected to the University of California, will collaborate to find researchers working on interesting drug targets and help them translate those ideas into drug candidates. The scientists will have access to GSK’s drug discovery expertise while also capitalizing on QB3’s lab space and resources.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay gets a taste for natural ingredients
Ipsen, Inspiration Join on Hemophilia Drugs
Galapagos Signs Two Discovery Pacts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE